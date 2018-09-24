Woman found dead after police chase in KCK died from injuries in a head-on collision

A woman who was found dead in a vehicle after a police chase and head-on collision early Thursday died from injuries she suffered in the wreck, Kansas City, Kan., police said Monday.
Police had earlier said that Chrissy A. Saale, 29, of Kansas City, Kan., was an unresponsive passenger when they first made contact with the vehicle about 12:19 a.m. near 18th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.
Police said an investigation showed that she died of injuries in the wreck. It remains unclear why she had been unresponsive earlier.
Police said the driver of the vehicle turned around on a dead-end street and drove toward approaching officers, hitting a police car.
The driver of the vehicle went the wrong way on Interstate 635 to Interstate 70. The vehicle then struck another vehicle head-on near 57th Street.
The suspect driver was arrested. Collan Leigh Cross was charged Friday in Wyandotte County District Court with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.
The other driver had minor injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments