Crime

Police chase turns deadly when pursuit heads wrong way on Interstate 70 in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

September 20, 2018 07:56 AM

A woman died and two other people were injured after a police chase in Kansas City, Kan., ended in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday.

The woman, who was a passenger in the car fleeing police, was identified as Chrissy Saale, 29, of Kansas City, Kan. The driver was identified as a 24-year-old Black Hawk, Colorado man.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just past 57th Street.

A Chevrolet Sonic was fleeing from police, headed west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when it collided with a BMW 3 series, headed east in the eastbound lanes.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured and taken to hospitals.

The highway was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated. The eastbound lanes of I-70 have reopened.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

