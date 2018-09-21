Man charged after police chase, fatal wrong-way traffic crash on I-70 in KCK

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with a police chase and fatal traffic crash in Kansas City, Kan.

Collan Leigh Cross was charged Friday in Wyandotte County District Court with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of a controlled substance and criminal damage to property.

The charges stem from an incident early Thursday that ended with a wreck on Interstate 70.

Chrissy Saale, 29, a passenger in a car allegedly driven by Cross was found dead after the wreck.

SIGN UP

Kansas City, Kan., police said that officers had spotted what they deemed a “suspicious car” in the area of 18th Street and Metropolitan Avenue and followed it onto a dead end street.

As officers approached, they noticed a woman in the car who appeared “unresponsive.”

The driver then struck a police vehicle as he drove off. Officers pursued the car until reaching the state line, according to police.

Kansas City police then took up the pursuit which crossed back over the state line into Kansas.

The Kansas City police helicopter continued to follow the fleeing car which ended up driving the wrong way on the interstate before colliding with another car.

Both Cross and the driver of the other car were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

Cross was on bond in a pending drug possession case in Jackson County, according to court records.