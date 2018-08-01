Death of missing Leavenworth woman found in Missouri River thought to be suicide

The death of a missing 22-year-old Leavenworth woman whose body was found in the Missouri River over the weekend is thought to have been a suicide, Leavenworth police said Wednesday.
Police had asked for help finding Brittany Janae Fields after her car was found early Friday in a parking lot to a boat ramp in Leavenworth. Some of her personal belongings were found inside the car as well as on the boat ramp, according to police.
Her body was recovered from the Missouri River on Saturday, a few miles downstream from the boat ramp.
Police said they had completed their initial stages of their investigation and they think her death was a suicide.
Comments