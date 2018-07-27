Brittany Janae Fields is missing. Her car was found near the Missouri River in Leavenworth, Kan.
Car of missing woman in Kansas found near boat ramp on Missouri River, police say

By Max Londberg And Robert A. Cronkleton

July 27, 2018 08:32 PM

A missing woman’s car was found near a boat ramp on the Missouri River in Leavenworth, Kan.

Brittany Janae Fields’ car was found in the early morning hours Friday. Her personal belongings were inside the car and “also on the boat ramp dock,” Leavenworth police said in a statement.

“We are concerned for her welfare given the circumstances,” said Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens.

The 22-year-old woman is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Leavenworth police at 913-682-4411.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said Field’s car was found near this boat ramp.
