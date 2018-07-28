Body of woman who had been missing since Friday recovered from Missouri River

The search has ended for a missing woman whose car was found early Friday near a boat ramp along the Missouri River in Leavenworth, Kan.
Authorities recovered the body of Brittany Janae Fields at 12:15 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 392 in the Missouri River, Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said in an email.
“The investigation will continue,” Kitchens said. No further information was provided.
Leavenworth police said Fields’ personal belongings were found in the early morning hours Friday inside the car at the boat ramp parking lot and on the boat ramp dock.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Leavenworth police at 913-682-4411.
Comments