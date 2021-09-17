Rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Kansas City metro sees small uptick

The rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area increased slightly this week.

On Friday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Wyandotte County in Kansas gained 360 new cases for a total of 189,891 to date. The latest number excludes Johnson County, which was delayed in updating its data.

The seven-day rolling average for daily cases sits at 493, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago, the average was 470. Two weeks ago, it was 572.

Over the past week, the metro added 3,449 more cases. Last week, the area gained 3,287 new cases and the week before, 4,005 were recorded.

The metro added 62 deaths in the past week, raising the total to 2,716 since the pandemic began.

The University of Kansas Health System had 33 patients hospitalized for the virus, down from 38 on Thursday. Of those, 17 were in the intensive care unit.

Chief medical officer Steve Stites urged people to follow the rules of infection control.

“Wear your mask, keep your distance, don’t go out if you’re sick, wash your hands and go get vaccinated,” he said.

On Friday, Kansas reported 396,907 total cases including 5,865 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 8.9%.

Across the state, 45.5% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Missouri confirmed 659,361 total cases including 11,046 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 10.5%.

In Missouri, 46.7% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The U.S. has recorded more than 41.8 million COVID-19 cases and 671,098 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.