COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 17

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri and the Kansas City area. Check back for updates.

Nearly 2,000 new COVID cases reported

At least 659,361 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 11,046 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

On Friday, officials reported an increase of 1,973 cases over the previous day.

There have been 11,487 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period ending Sept. 14, with an average of 1,641 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data show. In that same period, there were 31 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 1,943 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 501 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Friday, 10.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Nearly 53% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 46% have been fully vaccinated.

Protest at KU Health System opposes employee COVID vaccine requirement

A protest against the University of Kansas Health System’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement began early Friday outside the hospital.

Health care workers stood outside the hospital with signs indicating they opposed a requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the health system announced that vaccinations will be required for employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers and contractors working in Kansas City area facilities, affecting 12,839 people.

Olathe football coach and father of 4 dies of COVID at 34

A beloved Kansas City metro area high school football coach has died of COVID-19, according to his loved ones.

Christopher “Cheese” Burnett, who coached for Olathe East High School and Kansas City Glory, an all-female team, died Saturday after spending two weeks in a hospital. He was 34.

Burnett lived in Olathe, where he was raised, with his wife and four children.

Some in Missouri GOP float state gun law as template to fight Biden vaccine rule

Missouri Republicans are clamoring to thwart President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, with legislators weighing proposals that echo the new state law prohibiting local enforcement of federal gun laws, The Kansas City Star reported.

The president’s announcement last week that the federal government will require most workplaces with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or submit to regular testing has come under widespread condemnation from GOP legislators, who have vowed to take action against the plan.

But Gov. Mike Parson has so far not called a special session — limiting what lawmakers could do as they gathered in Jefferson City on Wednesday for the General Assembly’s annual veto session.

KU health system loses 10% of respiratory therapists, citing burnout

Over the last three weeks, 15 respiratory therapists have left the University of Kansas Health System, saying they were overwhelmed by “exhaustion and frustration,” The Kansas City Star reported.

That accounts for 10% of the system’s respiratory therapists, who have been key in treating patients sick with COVID-19.

“A lot of the health care community is feeling the burnout and feeling the pressure because people don’t think (COVID is) real and it is very real,” said Julie Rojas, a respiratory therapist.

The health system is already trying to refill those positions, and in the meantime, the quality and availability of care will not be hurt, Rojas said.

Still, COVID-19 isn’t going away, and neither are the deaths. Losing a patient is hard, and losing a sick patient who wouldn’t get vaccinated adds frustration to the mix, according to Rojas.

“Just to know right now that we could possibly prevent that just from a shot, is what really I think affects a lot of us emotionally,” she said.