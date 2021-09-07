COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in Missouri on Sept. 7

FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in Missouri. Check back for updates.

Nearly 1,900 new COVID cases reported

At least 641,493 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus, and at least 10,660 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

Tuesday, officials reported an increase of 934 cases over the previous day.

There have been 10,360 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven day period ending Sep. 4, with an average of 1,480 new cases per day, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data shows. In that same period, there were 28 coronavirus-related deaths.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Three new coronavirus-related deaths were added on Tuesday. The state health department doesn’t specify the dates on which newly reported deaths occurred.

At least 1,302 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Saturday, the latest day hospitalizations were reported, including 358 patients being treated in intensive care units, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, 11.2% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 52% of Missouri’s total population have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and about 46% have been fully vaccinated.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Undergrads returning to college feel hope, concern

Thousands of undergrads are heading back to campuses in Missouri and Kansas after COVID-19 derailed many academically, mentally, and emotionally.

Some are feeling hopeful, others concerned and uncertain, but most agree the last 18 months have changed them, the Kansas City Star reported.

“It’s almost like this is my first day of college again,” one student, who plans on graduating in December, said.

There’s a feeling among many students that they’ve been robbed of some of the best experiences of their young lives.

“There’s a kind of sadness ... and an honest sense of loss,” a University of Kansas professor said.

A sentiment echoed at the University of Missouri: “College is about relationships and socializing with your peers and with your professors and with staff members,” an MU administrator said. “All of that was tremendously impacted. … I think we’re all mourning the loss of what we enjoy about college and the college experience.”

Despite the hurt, most are determined to make the best of their remaining months or years in school and hope campuses don’t have to close down again.

COVID rules for college students to know in Missouri, Kansas

Campus COVID-19 policies aren’t the same as they were during the previous fall semester.

So for students in Lawrence, Kansas, or in Columbia, Missouri, wondering what to do if they’ve been exposed to the virus, what the rules are regarding masks, or what restrictions to expect on campus and more, the Kansas City Star has put together a guide to answer those queries and concerns.

COVID cases increase 1,100% among KC children

From June to August, COVID-19 cases grew 1,100% among children under 12 years old in Kansas City, the Kansas City Star reported.

According to the city health department, 606 children tested positive for the coronavirus in August.

Dr. Angela Myers, infectious diseases division director at Children’s Mercy hospital, warned that children are not impervious to serious COVID-related complications, adding that, nationally, over 450 children have died due to the virus since the pandemic began.

“That’s more than what we would typically see from influenza,” she said. “So I don’t want people to become complacent now about this virus. This is still very widespread in our community and it’s far more contagious than previous versions of the infection.”