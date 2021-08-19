St. Louis County officials still prohibited from enforcing mask mandate, judge rules

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. A judge has blocked Page from enforcing a mask mandate. UPI

St. Louis County can’t enforce a mask mandate issued by Executive Sam Page, a Missouri judge ruled Thursday, delivering Attorney General Eric Schmitt another victory in his fight to stop the directive.

Page’s mandate had already been blocked under a temporary restraining order. The decision by St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Ribauldo to issue a preliminary injunction means any effort to require people to wear masks is likely to prove futile.

While Schmitt has mounted a broad attack against mask mandates, the immediate legal dispute centers on whether Page has the authority to unilaterally impose one. The St. Louis County Council voted to overturn the mandate but Page had argued the vote wasn’t binding on him. The council has also rejected additional attempts to approve a new directive.

Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate, is also suing to stop Kansas City’s mask mandate. But unlike in St. Louis County, the attorney general hasn’t sought a temporary restraining order to quickly halt enforcement.

A hearing has been scheduled in the case for Nov. 22.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Kansas City Council may extend the mandate, which will expire Aug. 28, as soon as Thursday. A council committee heard public testimony on the mandate on Wednesday before voting unanimously to advance the mandate extension to the full council.