Where to get COVID vaccine in Kansas City area, now that Pfizer has full FDA approval

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has given its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Kansas City area hospital officials — facing a surge of patients — hope the hesitant will now step up for their shot.

“This is wonderful news,” Dr. Angela Myers, division director of infectious diseases at Children’s Mercy, said Monday during a University of Kansas Health System briefing.

“Now that the vaccine is approved, please if you haven’t done it yet, go out there, get yourself vaccinated, get your kid vaccinated and we can help stem this tide.”

Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine.

The shots are free and plentiful — much easier to find than when they first came out under the FDA’s emergency use authorization in December. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines — available for anyone 18 and older — are still under that authorization.

The FDA approval came as the KU system is treating 62 COVID-19 cases — 22 in ICU, 15 of those on ventilators. After going weeks without a COVID death, the health system reported Monday that nine COVID patients have died over the last week, including two on Sunday.

All but four of KU’s COVID patients are unvaccinated, hospital officials said.

“Please … on your way to work, coming home from work, you’ve been vaccine-hesitant, please go get your vaccine today,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control for the KU health system.

“We have plenty here at the health system as well. Go ahead and call, get scheduled, and we can get you vaccinated.”

Myers said she thinks the FDA’s move on Monday “will help some people get off the fence.”

“I’ve heard from a number of people that said they are very willing to get the vaccine as soon as FDA approval comes through. And that’s fantastic and I hope that’s true,” she said, adding that some people will remain hesitant irregardless of what the FDA says.

Here’s how and where to find the COVID vaccines in Kansas City.

Some things to note: You will likely be asked to show your health insurance card, but there is no out-of-pocket cost. A parent or guardian will have to sign a consent form for anyone under 18. And check before you go to find out which vaccines are offered.

Get a text

To start with, vaccines.gov lists vaccination locations nationwide. You can also call a national vaccine assistance hotline, 800-232-0233. Or, you can text your ZIP code to 438829 and you’ll receive a text with a couple of vaccine sites nearest you.

Statewide info

▪ For sites in Missouri, visit MOStopsCovid.com

▪ For sites in Kansas, visit kansasvaccine.gov/

Pharmacies

Some places take walk-ins, and almost all of them offer same-day appointments. Check the websites.

▪ CVS: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

▪ Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or call 1-800-WALGREENS (800-925-4733.)

▪ Walmart: walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

▪ Costco: costco.com

▪ Hy-Vee: hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine

▪ Balls Food: ballsfoodspharmacy.com (includes Hen House, Price Chopper and Sun Fresh pharmacies). Walk-ins taken Monday through Friday during business hours; many take weekend walk-ins, too.

Health departments

▪ The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment: The department has moved its vaccinations to the Mission office, 6000 Lamar Ave., where walk-ins are taken 8:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For more info: jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine or call 913-715-2819.

▪ The Unified Government Public Health Department (Kansas City, Kansas and Wyandotte County): Walk-ins taken 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at the former Kmart building, 7836 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Appointments also can be made at wycokck.org/COVID-19. Residents can also call 311 and press 1 for the COVID Hotline. Information is available in Spanish. Some people might qualify for a ride to a vaccination site; information is on the website.

▪ Kansas City: kcmo.gov/coronavirus. Walk-ins taken from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at 2400 Troost Ave. Make an appointment online to avoid a long wait.

▪ Jackson County: Vaccination clinics are listed at jacohd.org/events. This week’s events include clinics from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday at The City House, 14300 E. U.S. Highway 40, Independence.

▪ Clay County: Appointments available at the Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty. You do not have to live in Clay County or Missouri. Go to Clayhealth.com to register.

▪ Platte County: Appointments are taken for the Parkville clinic — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1201 East St. Call 816-587-5998, then press 1. All vaccines offered.

Community events

Local health departments, health care providers and community groups continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. A few this week in the metro area:

▪ Johnson County: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, West Park Center, 9780 W 87th St, Overland Park. Pfizer offered.

▪ Leavenworth County: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth. Pfizer and Moderna.

▪ Wyandotte County: 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Thursday, Cross-Lines Community Outreach, 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, Kansas.

Hospitals

▪ Truman Medical Centers/University Health: Walk-in appointments are available 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. Monday through Friday at the 2211 Charlotte St. location, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Lakewood campus, 7900 Lee’s Summit Road. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) or register at trumed.org.

▪ The University of Kansas Health System: Current patients can schedule an appointment through their MyChart patient portal. Otherwise, go to kansashealthsystem.com/vaccine or call 913-588-1227. Available to Kansas and Missouri residents.

▪ Olathe Health: Patients of the health system can use the online patient portal at olathehealth.org or call your primary care clinic. Non-patients can also schedule an appointment by calling any Olathe Health primary care office listed on the website. Appointments for children 12-15 can be made at any Olathe family medicine office or pediatric clinic.

▪ Saint Luke’s: Walk-ins and appointments taken at four clinic locations. You do not have to be a Saint Luke’s patient, or a resident of Kansas or Missouri, to receive a vaccine. Go to saintlukeskc.org/covid-19/vaccine for locations and hours.