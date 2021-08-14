COVID-19 updates: Kansas City deaths on rise, Parson says vaccine incentive program works

More from the series Kansas City COVID-19 news As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across the Kansas City region, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

Here’s the latest on COVID-19 in the Kansas City area:

KC death rate rising

While the rate of new cases in the Kansas City metropolitan area has dipped slightly over the past week, the rate of deaths is rising.

The metro recorded 58 more COVID-19 deaths in the past week. The previous week had 32 and the week before that, it was 19. The daily average is about eight. At the beginning of the month, it was about three.

On Friday, the area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 784 new cases for a total of 170,271 to date.

Gov. Parson boasts vaccine trend, incentive program

As Missouri grapples with the latest surge of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson said Friday the state’s new vaccine incentive lottery is helping drive up vaccinations.

Since the launch of the program on July 21, the state has seen about 180,000 people receive their first shot, according to the state’s data. About 43% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.

Residents who have started vaccination are eligible for prizes worth $10,000. Cash prizes are offered for adults. Children ages 12 to 17 can win a $10,000 deposit into a state-run education savings account. The first of five drawings was held Friday.

“We’re excited to celebrate the winners and their choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19,” Parson said in a statement.

The Star’s Katie Moore and Bill Lukitsch contributed to this report.