What are your questions about mandatory masks in Kansas City? We’ll get answers

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Tuesday he is bringing back a mandatory mask requirement for residents just a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendation for vaccinated people.

Kansas City has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in recent weeks, with the University of Kansas Health System saying it has had to turn away transfer patients because its beds are full.

Lucas declined to give more details on his reinstatement of the mask mandate Tuesday night, instead waiting to announce them Wednesday morning. As of mid-morning, details were yet to come.

