With over 140 new COVID-19 cases in Kansas City area, rolling average rises slightly

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 140 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the rolling average up slightly on Thursday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 142 COVID-19 cases for a total of 143,412.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 105, according to data maintained by The Star. The last time the average was this high was March 22. One week ago, it sat at 101 and two weeks ago, it was 89.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. The area has recorded a total of 2,115 deaths since the pandemic began.

Twelve patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, down from 13 on Wednesday. Four patients were in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators.

On Thursday, Missouri confirmed 495,310 cases including 8,630 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5%.

The state has administered 3,237,004 doses of the vaccine, with 32.8% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,491,775 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas reported 305,320 cases including 4,944 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has received 1,937,790 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,617,994 have been administered, with 35% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the United States, more than 31.4 million people have had COVID-19 and 564,747 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.