Kansas City metro adds over 100 new COVID-19 cases, rolling seven-day average at 101

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 109 COVID-19 cases for a total of 143,270.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases was 101, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 102 and two weeks ago, it was 84. On this day last year, it was 65.

Wyandotte County identified two new deaths, raising the metro’s total to 2,116.

Thirteen patients were being treated for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System, the same number as Tuesday. Five were in the intensive care unit with two on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Kansas reported 305,320 cases including 4,944 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has received 1,937,790 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,617,994 have been administered, with 35% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri confirmed 494,697 cases including 8,625 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.7%.

The state has administered 3,182,216 doses of the vaccine, with 32.2% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,443,455 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 31.3 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 563,938 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.