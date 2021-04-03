Kansas City metro records more than 70 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Saturday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 70 cases of the coronavirus and two deaths Saturday.

The metropolitan area, which includes Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, has recorded 142,158 cases to date. Seventy-three new cases were added Saturday.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not report new data on weekends.

Kansas City and Jackson County added one new death each, bringing the metro’s total number of deaths to 2,099.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases was 88 on Friday. One week ago it was 90.4 and two weeks ago it was 112.

As of Friday, Kansas has confirmed 302,873 cases and 4,932 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Kansas has distributed 1,748,610 doses of the vaccine and administered 1,323,890 shots. The state said 29.8% of the population has initiated vaccination.

Missouri reported 490,648 cases including 8,504 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.4%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has administered 2,658,351 doses of the vaccine, with 27.4% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 3,766,895 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 30.6 million people have been diagnosed with the virus and 554,329 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.