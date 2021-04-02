Kansas City metro adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Friday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Friday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 112 COVID-19 cases for a total of 142,085.

Wyandotte County did not have updated data because of the Good Friday holiday.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases was 88, according to data maintained by The Star. One week ago, the average sat at 92 and two weeks ago, it was 115.

“In the Kansas City area, our numbers are pretty good,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at The University of Kansas Health System.

“I think it’s a good benchmark to be under 100 new cases a day and that’s what we’ve been at for a little while. Certainly low is better — maybe we can get to that under 75 and under 50 per day, but right now we’re doing good as far as new cases in the Kansas City area, despite in the United States, as you know, cases being up significantly over the past week, 10 days, two weeks.”

Ten patients were hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System. Five were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

Jackson and Johnson counties each added one death, raising the metro’s total to 2,097.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 302,873 cases including 4,932 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.7%, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said.

The state has distributed 1,748,610 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,323,890 shots have been administered, with 29.8% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri reported 490,321 cases including 8,501 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The state has administered 2,597,781 doses of the vaccine, with 26.9% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 3,750,155 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Across the country, more than 30.5 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 553,691 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.