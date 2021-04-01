Kansas City metro adds more than 120 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added more than 125 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 128 COVID-19 cases for a total of 141,973.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases increased from 84 on Wednesday to 89. One week ago, it was 85 and two weeks ago, it was 125, according to data maintained by The Star.

Kansas City and Johnson County each reported one new death, raising the metro’s total to 2,095.

Eleven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at The University of Kansas Health System, up from 10 on Wednesday. Five were in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator.

“This has been our steady state for right now,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control. “We’ll see how continued vaccination goes and opening up goes.”

On Thursday, Missouri identified a total of 489,781 cases including 8,499 deaths to date. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.3%.

The state has administered 2,522,050 doses of the vaccine, with 26.1% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 3,579,845 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas reported 302,372 cases including 4,913 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has distributed 1,664,180 doses of the vaccine. As of Wednesday, 1,229,509 doses had been administered, with 27.5% of the population initiating vaccination.

Across the country, more than 30.5 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 552,784 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.