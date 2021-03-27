Kansas City area records 55 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, no new deaths

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 55 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The metropolitan area, which includes Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, has recorded 141,521 cases to date.

Johnson and Wyandotte counties do not report new numbers on weekends.

No deaths were reported on Saturday in the metro.

Kansas City added 28 cases while Jackson County added 22. Clay County recorded four new cases and Platte County added one.

The seven-day average for new cases is 92, as of Friday. One week ago, the average was 112 and two weeks ago, it was also 112, according to data tracked by The Star.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 301,433 cases including 4,891 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has received 1,523,930 doses of the vaccine. A total of 1,141,605 shots have been given with 25.9% of the population initiating vaccination, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Missouri reported 488,192 cases including 8,440 deaths, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.1%.

The state has administered 2,292,559 doses of the vaccine with 24.2% of the population initiating vaccination. A total of 3,256,125 doses have been delivered to Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 30.1 million people have contracted the virus and 548,336 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.