Manslaughter charges filed in crash that killed KCK ‘Good Samaritan’ two weeks ago

A man is facing criminal charges related to a Kansas City, Kansas, car accident from two weeks ago in which a Good Samaritan was fatally struck by a pickup truck as she was trying to help someone involved in a separate crash.

Ramon Vazquez-Carmona faces one felony charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Friday night. Vazquez-Carmona also faces a lesser charge of driving without a valid license.

In the early hours of March 14, police were called to the 5900 block of Nogard Avenue in response to a car accident, Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in an earlier statement.

Officers arrived to find two separate crash incidents involving three vehicles. Investigators found that a SUV had been traveling southbound on North 59th Street at Nogard when it was struck by a sedan traveling north.

The Good Samaritan — identified earlier as Cynthia Marlene Goulding — had exited her own car and approached the SUV to help when she was struck by the pickup. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested after the incident, police said at the time.

The family of Goulding, 58, created a GoFundMe page set up to help raise money for her funeral.

“She will be forever missed and was loved by all,” her family said.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.