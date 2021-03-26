Kansas City metro adds more than 100 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 120 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 119 COVID-19 cases for a total of 141,466.

The seven-day average for new cases was 92. One week ago, the average was 115 and two weeks ago, it was 108, according to data maintained by The Star.

Johnson County added one death, raising the area’s total to 2,083.

The University of Kansas Health System had 13 patients admitted for the virus, down by one from Thursday. Four patients were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

“Right now we are probably at some sort of equilibrium,” said Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control.

On Friday, Kansas confirmed 301,433 cases including 4,891 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.8%.

The state has received 1,523,930 doses of the vaccine. A total of 1,141,605 shots have been given with 25.9% of the population initiating vaccination.

Missouri reported 487,844 cases including 8,438 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.1%.

The state has administered 2,235,284 doses of the vaccine with 23.7% of the population initiating vaccination. A total of 3,091,485 doses have been delivered to Missouri, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the country, more than 30 million people have contracted the virus and 547,202 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.