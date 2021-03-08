4 more COVID-related deaths reported in Kansas City metro as new cases climb by 139

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the Kansas City metro jumped by nearly 140 cases Monday, according data released by area health officials.

The virus to date has infected 139,500 residents in the metro area, which is comprised of Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in Kansas, according to the health data.

The increase in new cases was fueled in part by delayed reporting by Wyandotte and Johnson counties, which no longer report data over the weekends. Before Monday, the two counties last updated their online data Friday.

Johnson County reported 67 new cases on Monday, and Wyandotte County had 34 new cases. Meanwhile, Kansas City reported 21 new cases and Jackson County had 11. Platte County had four new cases while Clay County reported two.

Johnson County was the only one to see the number of COVID-related deaths climb. Health officials reported an additional four people had died from the disease.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases in the region is now 99. One week ago, it was 158. Two weeks ago, it was 206.

Missouri has reported 480,913 cases to date, including 8,161 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.2%.

The state has administered 1,535,954 doses of the vaccine, covering 16.4% of the population, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Missouri has received 2,032,445 doses with 1,633,864 administered, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Numbers differ due to a lag in reporting.