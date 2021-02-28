Kansas City metro, excluding Johnson County, reports 75 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added 75 new coronavirus cases Sunday, according to area health agencies.

The number of new cases excludes any out of Johnson County, which has not reported new numbers since Friday.

Johnson County recently changed its reporting frequency to Monday through Friday. This means updated numbers will not be available on weekends.

No new metro deaths were reported Sunday. The total number of deaths reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic decreased by one, to 1,988, after Kansas City decreased its death total by one on Sunday.

To date, at least 138,600 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro sat at 157. One week ago, it was 207. Two weeks ago, it was 210.

Despite being behind in reporting recent totals, Johnson County continues to tally the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 43,180. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 638.

Kansas City has reported 514 COVID-19 deaths and 36,672 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported 478,224 cases to date, including 7,919 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 5.4%.

Missouri has distributed nearly 1.7 million doses of the vaccine and administered nearly 1.3 million doses, according to the most recent data published Saturday evening by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 293,663 cases, including 4,735 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 4.7%.

As of Saturday, Kansas has distributed almost 867,600 doses of the vaccine and administered nearly 609,800, according to the CDC.

Across the country, more than 28.5 million people have contracted the virus and more than 512,500 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 114 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 2.5 million have died.