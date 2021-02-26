COVID-19 variants from UK and California detected in Missouri wastewater

COVID-19 variants originating in the United Kingdom and California have been detected in wastewater being tested in Missouri, according to the state health department.

Both variants are thought to be easier for humans to catch, which has prompted worries of a surge in cases. Testing wastewater is one strategy used to track the virus’ presence.

At the Kansas City wastewater treatment center, 0.4% of the samples contained the UK variant, or B.1.1.7. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 0.9% contained the California variant, or B.1427/429.

Missouri has one confirmed case involving the UK variant, which was announced Feb. 7 in Marion County. One case from the California variant has also been found.

DHSS, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri partnered to expand viral sequencing of sewage samples.

Fifteen of the 23 wastewater facilities showed evidence of the UK variant, including 8.9% at the Hannibal site.

“It is important to note that this is a point-in-time analysis that likely doesn’t reflect the true prevalence as it stands today in the areas of the state where samples were collected,” said Randall Williams, director of the DHSS.

“This is the first set of samples analyzed, so we are limited in the conclusions we can draw from this information. The data is complex and is subject to epidemiological and laboratory analysis and interpretation from which to draw conclusions.”

Randall encouraged people to continue socially distancing, wearing masks and getting vaccinated once eligible.

Variants from Brazil and South Africa were also detected in wastewater.

On Friday, Missouri reported 477,472 COVID-19 cases including 7,913 deaths.