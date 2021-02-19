Coronavirus

Kansas City to ease COVID rules on bars, restaurants and gatherings, mayor says

Kansas City will roll back most of its restrictions for bars, restaurants and indoor gatherings, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday. The changes were to take effect that night.

Since last year, City Hall has limited bars and restaurants to serving just 50% of their normal capacity. They’ve been required since early this year to close at midnight. Indoor gatherings were subject to a 10-person limit.

Restaurants will still be required to space parties six feet apart — measured from back of chair to back of chair. But they can serve as close to their normal capacities as that distancing allows. Servers and patrons will still be subject to strict mask requirements.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Allison Kite
Allison Kite
Allison Kite reports on City Hall and local politics for The Star. She joined the paper in February 2018 and covered Midterm election races on both sides of the state line. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in economics and public policy from the University of Kansas.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service