Pharmacies in Kansas, Missouri to give COVID vaccines. Here are the first locations

Kansas and Missouri residents can now add pharmacies to the list of places where they might be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Select stores in both states are slated to receive shipments of vaccines this week through the Federal Retail Pharmacy program, according to federal and state health officials.

In the Kansas City area for now, that includes some Walmart, Hen House and Price Chopper locations. Eventually, the list of pharmacies will also include Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Sam’s Club and Hy-Vee, according to the list of providers on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

But as with any news about the vaccine, there are caveats: Your neighborhood pharmacy might not be part of this federally run effort yet, and some that are have not announced details of how people can sign up or when vaccinations will begin. Few will offer vaccine in Kansas and Missouri this week.

And, as always, supply runs far below the demand.

Residents are eligible for vaccines according to their state’s distribution plan — basically people 65 and older and those who work in certain jobs.

Eventually, when there’s more vaccine, more than 40,000 pharmacies are expected to participate in the federal program.

Walmart and Sam’s Club will offer the vaccine in 22 states, including Kansas and Missouri, according to the company.

In Missouri, 81 Walmarts and 21 Health Mart locations will begin receiving vaccine this week, Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Monday. The Missouri Department of Health and Environment did not have a list of locations on Tuesday.

In Kansas, 83 pharmacies are participating, according to a list released Monday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas health officials said they expected the pharmacies to receive about 10,000 doses this week.

Again, the CDC warns that supply is limited. It recommends visiting pharmacy websites to find out if they have doses.

The current Kansas locations in the Kansas City metro include:

▪ Walmart, 13600 S. Alden St., Olathe

▪ Hen House, 13600 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe

▪ Price Chopper, 15970 S. Mur-Len Road, Olathe

▪ Price Chopper, 2101 E. Santa Fe St., Olathe

▪ Price Chopper, 7000 W. 75th St., Overland Park

▪ Hen House, 6900 W. 135th St., Overland Park

▪ Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Blvd., Roeland Park

▪ Price Chopper, 12010 W. 63rd St., Shawnee

▪ Price Chopper pharmacy, 5300 Speaker Road, in Kansas City, Kansas

▪ Hen House pharmacy, 8120 Parallel Parkway, KCK

Kansas and Missouri have online maps that show providers administering vaccine now or at some point, though the maps cannot be used to schedule a vaccination.

Kansas’ map is at kansasvaccine.gov. Click on “Find My Vaccine at the top. Gray dots denote locations that have not shared information.

The Missouri map is at covidvaccine.mo.gov/map.

Kansas is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1 and 2 of its distribution plan, which includes residents 65 and older, emergency responders and some critical jobs, such as teachers. The phases are listed at kansasvaccine.gov.

Missouri is vaccinating residents eligible in its first three groups, which include people age 65 and older and those with certain high-risk health conditions. Teachers and other critical jobs will come later. Missouri’s phases are listed at covidvaccine.mo.gov.

The list of participating companies in each state is at cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program. In addition to the lists on the states’ websites, the CDC advises people to visit the pharmacies’ websites to find out which locations are offering the vaccine.

Most of the pharmacies are using online scheduling systems. Once more doses become available, appointments will increase, Walmart says, warning that it’s difficult to tell when it will receive shipments of the vaccine.

Once a Walmart receives vaccine, appointments will be taken online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.