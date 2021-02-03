These ‘vulnerable’ seniors are now eligible for COVID vaccine in Wyandotte County

Wyandotte County health officials say they are ready to begin vaccinating seniors 85 and older, with the highest priority going to the oldest residents.

On Wednesday, the Unified Government Public Health Department announced that it is now setting aside a portion of its vaccine supply for those senior citizens, even as it continues to vaccinate “high-contact critical workers,” among them teachers and people who work in public safety, public transit, food processing and grocery stores.

How soon the county can begin vaccinating seniors age 65 to 84 will depend on supplies, which, like just about anywhere else, are “very limited,” health officials said.

“As we roll out vaccinations for people age 85 and older, we are beginning with our oldest seniors first, such as those who are 95 and older, because they are more vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19,” health department director Juliann Van Liew said in a statement.

Last month when Kansas moved into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan — a large group that includes essential workers and seniors 65 and older — the state left it up to individual counties to determine priorities. Wyandotte decided to start with “high contact” workers and then move on to seniors.

In nearby Johnson County, residents 65 and older were among those given top priority, and the county started last week with vaccinating people 80 and older.

This week, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment began providing vaccine to local health systems, including Olathe, AdventHealth and the University of Kansas Health System, that will focus on vaccinating people 65 and older.

Interested seniors in Wyandotte County should fill out the county’s vaccination survey online at ughealth.info/vaccine so they can be notified when doses are available, health officials said. The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

Residents who don’t have internet access can call 3-1-1 for help in filling out the form. COVID-19 updates in the county are at wycokck.org/COVID-19.