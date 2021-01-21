Johnson County seniors to start getting COVID vaccines next week. Here’s how it works

Johnson County will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 65 and older starting Tuesday, as part of its move into the next phase of distribution, health officials said Thursday.

That phase also includes kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and child care workers, who will get their vaccines through Children’s Mercy, said Dr. Sanmi Areola, the county’s director of health and environment. But it was unclear when those vaccinations would begin.

He said the department received more than 6,800 vaccine doses on Thursday, and Areola emphasized that “the opportunity to get vaccinated next week and the week after depends on the supply,” which has been limited.

“This is a very, very large group,” said Areola, who estimated that about 150,000 residents are eligible under the second phase of the distribution plan recommended by the state of Kansas. “So it’s very important for us to understand that it will take a while to get through this.”

The county still has “a few” health care workers to vaccinate while it launches into Phase 2, which took effect Thursday.

The state’s vast Phase 2 covers about a third of Kansans, but there’s not enough vaccine available for them all yet.

Who gets the vaccine next

Counties are free to decide how to move through the phases, and Johnson County broke this one down into subcategories that will get the vaccine in this order:

▪ Tier 1: Persons 65 and older; K-12 teachers, custodians, drivers and other school staff; licensed child care workers; emergency services, fire and police; food and agriculture workers, including grocery store employees; meat processing plant workers and restaurant and bar staff.

▪ Tier 2: Transportation and logistics workers, including bus and Uber drivers; workers in large-scale manufacturing plants; people living in group settings, including homeless and emergency shelters, correctional facilities and adult care homes.

▪ Tier 3: Water and wastewater facility workers; U.S. Postal Service employees, Department of Motor Vehicle staff and retail and warehouse workers.

Where to get vaccinated

Although neither of the available vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — can be given to anyone younger than 16, Children’s Mercy offered to help vaccinate “those who are directly involved in the care of children,” said Dr. Elizabeth Holzschuh, the county health department’s epidemiology director.

The hospital will take the lead in getting the vaccine to K-12 educators, both private and public, and child care providers in the county, she said.

Children’s Mercy will set up mobile vaccination clinics at various school buildings across the county, said Holzschuh. The county is currently surveying child care providers to gauge their interest, she said.

The health department has partnered with other local hospitals including Olathe Health, the University of Kansas Health System, Saint Luke’s and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, to get residents vaccinated, Areola said.

On Thursday, Olathe Health announced that once doses arrive, patients who are 65 and older can make appointments through the system’s online patient portal, or by calling their primary care physician.

“A lot of them are focusing on populations that are age 65 and older. That’s a very big group,” said Areola, who estimated that more than 95,000 county residents fall into that age category. “I expect that same information to start to flow out from the other health systems.”

He said people who haven’t heard from their health care provider will get that information over the next few weeks.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only, Tuesday through Friday, at the county health department in Olathe.

How to register

Residents who are eligible for Phase 2 should fill out the vaccine interest survey at jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine, or call 913-715-2819.

Between 40,000 and 45,000 people have already completed the survey, health officials estimated.

If you are eligible for Tier 1 vaccination and have completed the survey, “expect that in the next few weeks you will be getting information (about) how to book an appointment to be vaccinated,” said Areola.

▪ Phase 3: Ages 16-64