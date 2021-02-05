Fans urged to skip large Super Bowl gatherings by cheering Kansas City Chiefs at home

Super Bowl watch parties around the Kansas City area should have a dramatically different look Sunday than they did a year ago, with COVID-19 precautions limiting the size of gatherings.

Bars and event areas in entertainment districts that overflowed with jubilant high-fiving fans clad in Chiefs gear will be, at most, half full across the majority of the Kansas City area.

Even those watching at home are being urged to limit the size of their parties to those those they live with, or have the gathering outdoors — which likely won’t be an option as game-time temperatures are expected to be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

“It’s just going to be a little different how we do it,” said Mitch Holthus, the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs, during The University of Kansas City Health System, daily COVID-19 briefing. “We can’t forget the rules here as we go into Super Bowl Sunday.”

The Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday evening in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is a back-to-back trip to the Super Bowl for the Chiefs, who beat the San Francisco 49s in Super Bowl LIV last year.

In a public service announcement for the Kansas Hospital Association, Holthus urged people to wear their mask, watch their distance and wash their hands.

What the Kansas City region doesn’t want to have happen is for Super Bowl parties become super spreader events with a surge that follows the game, he said.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at The University of Kansas Health System, stressed the best way to have a safe Super Bowl experience is to be careful about mixing your bubbles.

“If you have 10 or 20 people that you’re meeting with, there’s a very good likelihood that one or two of those people will have COVID-19,” Hawkinson said. “If you’re in a small enclosed space, then three or four of those people get it.”

There’s a ripple effect too as the newly infected spread the disease to others who were not there, Hawkinson said.

There are steps that can be taken to make gatherings safer, said Barbara Mitchell, spokeswoman for the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Those steps include:

▪ Staying at home if you’re sick or have been near someone who has or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

▪ Wearing a mask appropriately and consistently.

▪ Staying at least six fee away from others you don’t live with.

▪ Avoiding crowded, poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

▪ Washing your hands often with soap and water.

▪ Bringing your own food, drinks, plates, cups, utensils and condiments.

▪ Avoiding shouting, loud cheering on singing. Instead, people should clap, stomp their feet or use hand-held noisemakers.

“It’s okay if you decide to stay home and remain apart from others,” Mitchell said.

For those who venture out, bars, restaurants and other food establishments remain under COVID restrictions across the metro area.

Bars and restaurants in Kansas City are limited to 50% capacity, required to close by midnight and must have patrons seated at all times, as well as masked any time they are not actively eating or drinking.

“The safety of our patrons and team members is always our top priority,” said Rachel Waller, director of marketing for the Kansas City Power & Light District in an email.

“Like many restaurants and bars throughout Kansas City, our individual venues who are currently open will be open for regular business and will be showing the game under the current City of Kansas City and Kansas City Health Department’s guidelines.”

As with past games, the district’s tenants have walked through their Super Bowl plans with the health department and have implement reservation systems to help monitor social distancing and capacity. They relayed social distancing and mask policies to their guests through the reservation systems.

“All guests will receive an email communication prior to their visit outlining our policies, and there is signage throughout the venues to remind them of protocols,” Waller said. “Venue hosts and management will help enforce the policies, and guests who do not comply will be asked to leave.”

Reservations are sold out for Sunday, so only those with confirmed reservations will be able to watch the game, she said.

Meanwhile area restaurants and retail shops are rolling out specials to make celebrating at home easier, including the Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood, Fareway Meat Market in south Kansas City and Scott’s Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29 in Kansas City, North.

The Kansas City Health Department on Thursday shared a photo on Twitter from last year showing staff gathered together sporting Chiefs gear in advance of the Super Bowl.

“While we are hoping for the same outcome, we know the celebrations won’t be the same,” the health department said.

Dr. Rex Archer, head of the Kansas City Health Department retweeted the photo saying: “Travel and gatherings with family & friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting or spreading the pandemic so consider whether it is safe to attend the gathering or event, especially if you are at increased risk or live with someone who is.”

Earlier this week, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Tampa Jane Castor issued a public service announcement on Twitter urging fans to celebrate wisely.

“We look forward to Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and to keeping the Vince Lombardi Trophy where it belongs—in Kansas City,” Lucas said in a statement Thursday.

“The Super Bowl can be a great escape from thinking about so many other things going on in the world, and Mayor Castor and I look forward to an exciting game Sunday where Mahomes will once again show the world he’s the greatest player in the league.”

Despite rooting for different teams, he said they share a commitment to prioritize the health and safety of their communities.

They “encourage Chiefs and Buccaneers fans alike to keep our masks on, practice good hygiene, and celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly,” he said. “We appreciate our healthcare workers in Tampa and in Kansas City working to keep fans safe, and encourage everyone to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Let’s go, Chiefs!”