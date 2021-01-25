Kansas City metro adds fewer than 400 new COVID cases, lowest since October

The Kansas City area added just under 400 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest it has been in nearly three months.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 382 coronavirus cases for a total of 129,576 to date.

The metro has not had added fewer than 400 cases since Oct. 26 when 338 were confirmed.

The seven-day average for daily new cases sits at 580. One week ago, the average was 698 and two weeks ago, it was 1,005, according to data maintained by The Star.

“I was surprised to see that overall in the Kansas City area, the seven-day rolling average of new cases has continued to go down which is a very good thing,” said Dana Hawkinson, the medical director of infection prevention and control at The University of Kansas Health System.

The health system had 58 people hospitalized for the virus, the same number as Friday. Sixteen patients were in the intensive care unit with 12 on ventilators.

Three deaths were reported in the metro on Monday. Two were in Jackson County and one was in Kansas City, raising the area’s total to 1,650.

On Monday, Kansas confirmed 269,255 cases including 3,622 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 9.5%.

The state has received 348,175 doses of the vaccine and administered 151,249 shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported administering 143,856 doses. Numbers vary, health officials have said, due to a lag in reporting.

Missouri reported 450,414 cases including 6,553 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 11.1%.

A total of 661,400 doses have been distributed with 317,737 administered in Missouri, the CDC said.

Across the country, more than 25.1 million people have contracted the virus and 419,696 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.