The KC metro’s 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases is declining. Here’s where it sits

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on Saturday.

The area, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, recorded 599 COVID-19 cases, for a total of 128,402 cases to date.

Saturday, with a weekly average of 533 cases, marked the 11th consecutive day that the seven-day average of new cases declined, according to data tracked by The Star. One week ago it was 773 and two weeks ago it was 949.

Kansas City added 170 cases for a total of 34,406 as well as two deaths, for 425 since the start of the pandemic.

Jackson County gained 151 cases, bringing the total to 27,320, and four deaths, for a total of 297.

Clay and Platte counties added 44 and 9 cases, respectively, for totals of 7,264 and 2,828. Neither county added new deaths. Clay County has recorded 120 deaths and Platte County stands at 34.

On the Kansas side, Johnson County surpassed 40,000 cases with 155 added, bringing the total to 40,076. Six more people died in Johnson County as well, for a total of 549 deaths.

Wyandotte County did not record any new deaths, standing at 220, but did add 70 new cases for a total of 16,508.

There have been 1,645 total deaths across the metro.

As of Friday, Kansas has recorded 266,653 cases and 3,598 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The monthly positive test rate was 9.8%. The state has received 348,175 doses of the vaccine and administered 144,909 shots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri, on Saturday, reported a total of 447,398 cases and 6,541 deaths to date, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The seven-day positive test rate was 11.3%. The state has received 661,400 doses of the vaccine and administered 291,723 shots, according to the CDC.

More than 24.8 million people have contracted the virus across the country and more than 415,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.