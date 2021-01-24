CDC: Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents to receive first COVID-19 vaccine

Missouri has administered fewer first doses of the coronavirus vaccines to its residents than any other state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to CDC data compiled by The Washington Post, Missouri ranks last when measuring the percentage of state residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with only 3.6% of Missourians vaccinated as of Sunday.

Kansas ranked only six states higher on the list, with 4.2% of the population having received the first dose. Alaska sat at the top of the list, with 10% of its residents receiving the first dose of the vaccine, and nationally, 5.2% of the country has completed the first round of the shot.

However, when it comes to the percent of the population that’s received both doses of the vaccine, Missouri ranks higher than the national average, with 1.1% of residents receiving both doses compared with 0.9% nationally. Kansas lags behind, with only 0.7% of residents having received both doses.

At least 17.4 million people in the U.S. had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The Kansas City Star

As more people continue to be vaccinated, the Kansas City metropolitan area on Sunday added 792 COVID-19 cases. Two additional deaths were reported.

As of Sunday, 1,647 total deaths have been reported across the Kansas City metro area since the pandemic began.

To date, at least 129,194 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the metro, which encompasses Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas.

As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average for new cases in the Kansas City metro sat at 583. One week ago, it was 726. Two weeks ago, it was 977.

Johnson County, where both of Sunday’s deaths were reported, tallies the greatest number of infections in the metro, at 40,162. The county has also suffered the most deaths, with 551.

Kansas City has reported 425 COVID-19 deaths and 34,742 cases to date. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’s COVID-19 data for Jackson, Clay and Platte counties does not include the cases discovered within Kansas City’s city limits.

On Sunday, Missouri reported more than 449,535 cases to date, including 6,548 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 11.3%.

Missouri has distributed 661,400 doses of the vaccine and administered 291,723 doses, according to the most recent data published Saturday by the CDC.

As of Friday, the most recent day in which numbers were reported, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 266,653 cases, including 3,598 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 9.8%.

Kansas has distributed 348,175 doses of the vaccine and administered 144,909, according to the CDC.

Across the country, more than 25 million people have contracted the virus and nearly 418,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, nearly 99 million people have tested positive for the virus and more than 2.1 million have died.