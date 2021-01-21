Lucky Kansas City-area district gets COVID vaccines for every teacher who wants one

Bonner Springs teachers are among the first in Kansas to receive COVID-19 vaccines, district officials said Wednesday.

About 200 have gotten their shots since Monday, including all high school teachers who requested it as well as teachers at two of the three elementary schools.

“We have about 100 more still waiting,” said Kaela Williams, district spokeswoman. “It is really exciting, like a bright spot in a difficult time.”

In most districts in Kansas and Missouri, school nurses have already been vaccinated, because they were part of the first phase of front-line health care workers.

Williams said her district has been working closely with the Wyandotte County health department since the pandemic hit in March. “On Monday they called to say there was an opportunity for some of our staff to get the vaccine, and we were able to make that happen.”

State health officials announced Wednesday that Phase 2 of vaccines, which includes essential workers such as teachers, as well as seniors 65 and older, would be eligible for the vaccine starting Thursday. But the supply of doses is limited.

County health departments are moving through the phases at their own pace, and prioritizing different groups, officials said.

As of Wednesday, almost 4% of Kansans had received the vaccine in Phase 1, added:which also included residents and staff of senior facilities.

About a third of Kansans fall into Phase 2. Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman said earlier this week that some counties have already started Phase 2.

Wyandotte County health officials did not return calls from The Star on Wednesday.

“I think they just know how important education is,” said Williams. “They prioritized teachers, and we happened to be first on their list. I have heard that teachers in some neighboring districts in our county may be getting them next week.”

John Mackey, who teaches third grade at Delaware Ridge Elementary School, went Wednesday to the county’s testing and vaccine site set up in a former Kmart.

“It was a seamless process and my arm doesn’t really hurt anymore,” said Mackey. “It really gives me peace of mind. I live with my parents, and they are high risk because of age and some health issues.” Besides, Mackey said, it’s perfect timing because on Monday he will be teaching all of his students in person four days a week.

“I love my students and I never had any doubt that I want to come back into the building and be with my students,” he said. “Frankly our students need to be here, in the building, five days a week.”

Currently all Bonner Springs students attend class in a hybrid model — in person some of the time, online the rest.

Over the next few weeks, i the district will phase them back to in-person classes four days a week.

Earlier this month, Magan Harrell, a Bonner Springs High School history teacher, learned her school would make that shift.

Harrell would go from having the same eight students in her room to about 50 rotating in throughout the day.

She and fellow teachers were nervous. “The big concern was why are we doing this while cases are still rising?” Harrell said. “We told them we didn’t feel comfortable.”

She added, “The next thing we know we are getting emails saying that we would get the vaccine. It was a huge weight lifted off of us. I am very appreciative. They listened and now we can focus on doing what we all love, which is teaching.”