Do you want a COVID vaccine in Clay County? Here’s how to tell the health department

The Clay County Public Health Center has launched an online survey for anyone who lives and/or works in the county to help them determine who wants the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials will eventually alert people who fill out the survey when they are eligible to be vaccinated. It might also be used to send details for how to register for vaccination at the health center or with another vaccine provider, they said.

The form is on the health center’s website, clayhealth.com.

Health officials across the metro have emphasized that filling out these online surveys does not reserve a vaccine dose or create an appointment. Platte County officials are still working on their sign-up efforts.

Front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities have already been getting vaccinated. Last week, first-responders, including police and firefighters, became eligible. And on Monday, anyone 65 and older, as well as anyone at increased risk for severe illness, is now eligible — when there is vaccine available.

Clay County health officials emphasized they have a limited supply of vaccine and currently are only vaccinating health care workers.

Vaccine information and updates are posted at clayhealth.com/covidvaccine. A community phone line also offers up-to-date vaccine information: 816-415-3250.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson’s office said federal partners plan to “significantly increase” vaccine supply to Missouri this week and advised that people 65 and older and those with certain health issues be given priority.

When doses become widely available, vaccinations will be given through health care providers, mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies such as CVS or Walgreens, or through individual employers, as well as the health department, Clay County health officials said.

On Monday, community leaders in Clay County announced a joint effort to help eligible residents get the vaccine as soon as possible once doses are received from the state.

The Operation Safe Community campaign pools the resources of the public health center, Liberty Hospital, city of Liberty, William Jewell College, Liberty Public Schools and Clay County Emergency Management.

Here’s more vaccine sign-up information around the metro:

▪ The Johnson County survey is at jocogov.org/covid-19-vaccine — scroll toward the middle of the page. But for now, the survey is only for people in the next vaccine phase: seniors and essential workers. Residents who need assistance or a Spanish translator can call 913-715-2819. People who fill out the survey will be notified when the vaccine is available and given instructions on how to schedule an appointment.

▪ The Kansas City Health Department — 816-513-6152 — has an online survey for residents who want the vaccine so the department can contact them with information about how to schedule an appointment to get the shots. The survey is on the city’s website, kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/health/coronavirus.

People will be vaccinated according to occupation and risk status — basically where they fall on the vaccine priority schedule created by the state.

▪ In Jackson County, residents and people who work in the county are asked to take a survey and sign up online. The survey — on the Jackson County Health Department’s website at jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool — asks for contact information, occupation and pre-existing medical conditions. 816-404-6415.

▪ Wyandotte County’s vaccine interest form for residents and workers is on the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas’ website: wycokck.org/COVID-19. The health department will use your contact information to let you know when the vaccine is available and where. County residents can also call 3-1-1 for COVID information, health officials say. 913-573-8855.