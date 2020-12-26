Kansas City metro records 543 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths, day after Christmas

The Kansas City area recorded 543 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, but no additional deaths, according to numbers reported by area health agencies.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has reported a total of 106,608 cases and 1,298 deaths to date.

The seven-day average for new cases is 786, the lowest it has been since the first week of November. A week ago, it was 859 and two weeks ago it was 1,059, according to data maintained by The Star.

Missouri has recorded 380,643 cases and 5,309 deaths to date. The state also reported 2,821 hospitalized patients with 24% of ICU beds available. The seven-day positive test rate was 16.2%.

Kansas, as of Wednesday, has recorded 209,689 cases and 2,507 deaths. With 33% of ICU beds available, there were 1,014 hospitalizations. The monthly positive test rate was 13.6%.

The U.S. has recorded 18,800,165 cases and 330,678 deaths, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University.