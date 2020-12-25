Kansas City metro adds nearly 700 more COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Christmas

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Christmas Day.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas gained 794 cases for a total of 106,065 to date.

The seven-day average for new cases was 820, the lowest it has been in more than a month. One week ago, the average was 905 and two weeks ago, it was 1,074, according to data maintained by The Star.

Two deaths were added Friday. One was in Kansas City and one was in Jackson County, raising the metro’s total to 1,298. The seven-day average for daily deaths peaked Thursday at 13.

On Friday, Kansas reported 209,689 cases including 2,507 deaths. There were 1,014 hospitalizations with 33% of ICU beds available. The monthly positive test rate was 13.6%.

Missouri confirmed 378,887 cases including 5,308 deaths. There were 2,862 hospitalizations with 23% of ICU beds remaining. The seven-day positive test rate was 16.8%.

Across the country, more than 18.7 million people have contracted the virus and 329,792 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.