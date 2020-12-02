75,000 doses of COVID vaccine headed to Kansas and Missouri. Here’s who will get them

Health officials in Kansas and Missouri expect to receive the first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine around the middle of December.

Kansas officials expect 23,750 doses. Missouri anticipates 51,000.

The timeline depends on whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the drug maker’s application for an emergency use authorization.

That decision is expected Dec. 10. If approved, the vaccine could arrive between Dec. 13 and 15, health officials in both states said.

“That’s not a concrete date, give or take a few days. That’s kind of what we’re hearing could happen if it’s approved,” said Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

In both states, health care workers will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

On Tuesday, a federal advisory group recommended that the first doses go to health care workers, as well as residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

In Kansas, 35,000 to 40,000 health care workers in COVID-19 situations would be eligible for those first doses, Phil Griffin of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment told a legislative budget committee on Tuesday.

Vaccinating the general population of Kansas probably wouldn’t begin until next summer, Griffin told legislators.

The Star’s Jonathan Shorman contributed to the report.

This story is developing and will be updated.