Missouri Senate halted because senators have COVID-19. Republicans gathered last week

Multiple Missouri senators and their staff have COVID-19, prompting the Senate to delay work on a special session until after Thanksgiving, the Senate Republican leader said Monday.

The disclosure follows a Senate Republican caucus retreat last week that was attended by Gov. Mike Parson. Photos posted by Parson show few people wearing masks.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, a Columbia Republican, said action on the session—focused on COVID-19 budget issues and liability protections for businesses—had been postponed. Rowden said the decision would be disruptive, but was in the best interest of protecting senators, staff and the public.

“Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday,” Rowden said on the Twitter.

Rowden didn’t say how many senators have been infected or identify them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.