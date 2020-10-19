Kansas City metro reports 228 new cases of COVID-19; 7-day average continues to rise

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the Kansas City metro as the area reported an additional 228 infections on Monday, according to health officials.

So far, 46,947 people in the Kansas City metro area have been infected by the disease. The number of deaths remained the same, however the number of deaths in Kansas City rose by one to 164 while the number of deaths in Clay County decreased by one to 45.

Across the entire Kansas City metro, the virus has killed 654 people, according to public health data maintained by The Star.

The metro’s seven-day rolling average of new infections is 429 people. That compares to 339 on Oct. 12 and 340.7 on Oct. 5.

Across Missouri, 158,101 people have been infected with COVID-19 and 2,590 people have died from the disease so far this year.

Kansas reported on Monday that 72,968 residents to date have been infected. Statewide, there have been 872 deaths.

Nationwide, the virus has infected nearly 8.2 million people, killing more than 219,950, according to Johns Hopkins University.