Woman who helped train student-athletes at Park Hill South dies of COVID-19

A woman who worked with students on several sports teams in the Park Hill School District has died of complications from COVID-19, district officials announced on Monday.

LeAndra Breann Stang was preparing to become an athletic trainer and worked at Park Hill South High School. In a letter to parents, Kerrie Herren, interim principal at the high school, said Stang died on Sunday.

Stang was connected to the school through a partnership that Park Hill athletic programs have with Liberty Hospital, said Nicole Kirby, district spokeswoman. According to Stang’s Facebook page, she studied athletic training at University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth.

Herren said in her letter that the district is “grieving with the family and friends of LeAndra Breann Stang.”

“Several in our Park Hill South family, particularly those involved in athletics” knew Stang, she wrote. The district plans to have a moment of silence for her at Friday’s football game against St. Joseph Central.

When Stang became ill, the school followed safety protocols for quarantine for those who had direct exposure, working with local health departments. But the district declined to say how many students were involved nor whether any students or staff became ill after contact with her.

In several Facebook posts, parents discussing the death said that the trainer had recently worked with the school’s softball program and that at least seven students had been quarantined.

According to the district’s website, Park Hill had 17 active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 14, up from 16 the week before and down from 22 on Sept. 30. Most of the infections the district has counted in the last three weeks were not contracted at school.

The high school is making counseling services available to any students and staff having a difficult time dealing with Stang’s death.

