KC metro adds nearly 150 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths despite no updates from Missouri

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 150 new COVID-19 cases though Missouri’s dashboards have not been updated since Saturday due to a database error.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 146 coronavirus cases for a total of 44,089 to date.

Johnson County added 131 of the new cases while Wyandotte County added 15.

Nine deaths were added. Five were in Johnson County and four were in Wyandotte County, raising the metro’s total to 649.

According to state officials, Missouri’s numbers have not been updated since “a database extract error” was found Saturday.

Though updated figures for Missouri have not been released for several days, Kansas City’s seven-day average for new cases remains above 300, at 320. One week ago, it was 325. Two weeks ago, it was 348.

The University of Kansas Health System reported it was treating 30 patients for the virus, up six from Monday.

Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the health system, said area hospitals were reporting record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We know that the total count yesterday for COVID patients in those hospitals was actually I think the highest we’ve had,” said Stites. “That’s KU, Liberty, the Saint Luke’s Health System, North Kansas City, Shawnee Mission.”

Missouri has at least 144,230 cases and 2,422 deaths.

Kansas reported 67,862 cases and 771 deaths as of Monday.

Uncontrolled spread was reported in both states, indicating the number of cases during a 14-day period are increasing greater than 25%.

Across the country, more than 7.8 million people have contracted the virus and 215,476 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.