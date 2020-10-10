‘Lack of coordination,’ bidding rules hold up $50 million in Kansas COVID testing funds

More than three weeks after Kansas legislators approved nearly $50 million in funding for COVID testing, the money is still moving through the state’s bidding system with no timetable for distribution of the funds, according to state officials.

Marci Nielsen, a special advisor to Gov. Laura Kelly, told lawmakers earlier this week that state regulations allow time for potential testing organizations to submit proposals for government funding. Decisions on which organizations will receive the money will not be made until later this month.

At the state Legislative Budget Committee meeting Wednesday, Sen. Carolyn McGinn expressed frustration that Wichita State University, which has completed necessary paperwork and has labs ready to process tests, doesn’t have a go-ahead from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“We have a pandemic hitting us right now. I do not understand how it’s taking three to four weeks to coordinate when WSU has the documents and they are ready to sign off,” McGinn said.

Nielsen said that while the Wichita State proposal could be accepted, the state needs to ensure a “unified strategy” is in place, as requested by the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas committee (SPARK).

“My understanding is that lack of coordination that was occurring. It wasn’t that any of the proposals weren’t strong and aren’t ultimately what will be done but that a unified strategy is being put in place,” she said.

In an email to The Star, Friday, a KDHE spokeswoman said the request for proposals would end on Oct. 21. She did not have a timeline for when supplies would be distributed.

WSU did not answer questions about testing Friday.

The state’s request asks for plans that provide laboratory services, target high-risk populations or use “innovative strategic solutions” for COVID testing in Kansas.

Proposals, the request said, must guarantee the ability to turn around COVID-19 test results within 48 hours of receiving a sample.

The SPARK committee and state finance committee approved the testing expenditures last month under the condition that the testing strategies coordinate with one another.

At the time, KDHE Secretary Lee Norman suggested focusing on three strategies.

He advocated for WSU’s proposal, as well as a plan from MAWD pathology to focus on testing at businesses in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. The third strategy called for the health department to test in schools.