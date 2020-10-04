Kansas City metro adds nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases, one death on Sunday

The Kansas City metropolitan area added nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and one more death.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas, gained 389 coronavirus cases for a total of 41,444 to date.

The seven-day positive test rate was 9.9% in Kansas City, 9.5% in Jackson County, 8.59% in Clay County and 11% in Platte County.

The 14-day positive test rate was 11.4% in Johnson County while the overall rate was 17.4% in Wyandotte County.

The seven-day average of new daily cases was 367. One week ago, it was 318. Two weeks ago, it was 307.

One death was reported in Clay County on Sunday, raising the metro’s total to 586.

On Sunday, Missouri reported 132,431 cases to date, including 2,173 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 14%, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said.

Kansas has at least 61,111 cases, including 698 deaths. The state has 219 active clusters, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, accounting for 7,035 cases and 149 deaths.

Across the country, more than 7.4 million people have contracted the virus and 209,668 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

