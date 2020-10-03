Hawley tests negative for COVID-19 a week after White House event

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has tested negative for COVID-19 one week after he attended an event at the White House with President Donald Trump and other officials who have tested positive for the virus.

Hawley announced his test results Saturday evening on Twitter after several colleagues had tested positive for the virus the previous day.

“Pleased to report my coronavirus test came back negative. Praying for the President, the First Lady and every American who is battling this virus,” Hawley said.

The freshman senator was among the Republican lawmakers attending an event at the White House Rose Garden last week when Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Since that event, the president and other attendees have tested positive for the virus, including Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

Hawley, who did not wear a mask, sat in the same row as the two senators in the Rose Garden and serves alongside them on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Hawley’s office announced he would undergo a test Saturday.

“Over the last 24 hours, Senator Hawley has consulted with his personal physician and the Office of the Attending Physician about his potential exposure to people with COVID-19. The physicians did not recommend additional testing or quarantine at this time,” said Hawley’s spokeswoman Kelli Ford.

Hawley was among the senators to meet with Barrett Thursday as the Senate prepares to begin her confirmation hearings later this month. Senate GOP leaders plan to move forward with the hearings despite multiple senators testing positive for the virus.

Since positive tests from Tillis and Lee were announced, a third GOP senator, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, also announced Saturday that he had tested positive Friday.

Johnson did not attend the Rose Garden event and does not serve on the Judiciary Committee, but he serves with Hawley on the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee.

