Does Joe’s KC have the best ribs? The Drew Barrymore Show had a BBQ battle to find out

It was the Battle of the Bites: BBQ Ribs on Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que was pitted against two other top barbecues: The Rendezvous in Memphis and Kings Restaurant in Kinston, North Carolina.

Joe’s shipped ribs and barbecue beans to the show’s judges — host Barrymore, comedian Ross Mathews, and a few virtual audience members.

Matthews liked the “layers” in Joe’s sauce. One audience judge, a California barbecue fan, said “the meat is really tender, and the sauce, the sauce is so amazing. It’s really, really good.” Barrymore agreed.

Joe’s also won 61% of the votes on the show’s Twitter poll.

Overall, it tied with Kings Restaurant and both will receive a Battle of the Bites trophy.

The Battle of the Bites: BBQ Ribs trophy. The Drew Barrymore Show

In a statement, Eric Tadda, spokesman for Joe’s Kansas City, said: “There is no doubt that it will generate some orders for us nationally today and this week and tell the story of Kansas City BBQ. ... We had lots of customers call us after it aired to tell us that we won or say that they saw us on TV and were just as excited as we were.”

All three barbecues are family-owned and ship nationwide.

The judges for the Battle of the Bites: BBQ Ribs. The Drew Barrymore Show