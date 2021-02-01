A Super Sunday: Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que opening all locations for the Chiefs’ big game day

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que has long shut its doors on Sundays to give employees a much needed day of rest.

But there are exceptions — such as a Kansas City Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl.

With more fans watching games from home during the pandemic, Joe’s has already seen carryout and catering increase “significantly,” said Amanda Accurso, director of operations, so opening Sunday will help meet the demand.

The three Joe’s Kansas City locations — Kansas City, Kansas, Leawood and Olathe — will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday, for dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup.