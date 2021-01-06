Macy’s will shutter a Kansas City area store as part of a national restructuring

Venerable department store chain Macy’s will close its Independence Center location as part of a national restructuring announced a year ago.

In a statement, Macy’s said: “After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Independence Center location. ... The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Independence Center is honored to have served our customers and the community.”

A clearance sale will begin later this month and run for eight to 12 weeks.

The retailer also directed customers to its other area Macy’s stores at Metro North Crossing in the Northland, Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit, and Town Center Plaza in Leawood, as well as its website at macys.com.

Regular, non-seasonal employees who it was unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources. The Independence store has about 75 employees.

The Independence closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020. It planned to shutter “125 stores in lower tier malls within three years,” and explore new off-mall formats.

According to Kansas City Star archives, Macy’s was an original tenant of Independence Center when it opened in 1974. It left the market in the mid-1980s and the store operated under The Jones Store banner.

Macy’s returned to Kansas City in 2006.