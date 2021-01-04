Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. is closing on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza

Iconic luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. is leaving the Country Club Plaza — again.

In a statement, Tiffany officials said: “The Kansas City community has welcomed Tiffany & Co. since our arrival at Country Club Plaza. As of January 31, 2021, we will be closing this store location. We thank our clients for their loyal support. ...”

They directed customers to Tiffany.com, as well as to their closest brick-and-mortar store in St. Louis, but declined further comment.

The Plaza store opened in 2004, taking a 5,400-square-foot corner space at 301 Nichols Road, after a downsizing by former tenant Eddie Bauer.

Tiffany had previously opened a storefront on the Plaza in late 1983 but closed two years later.

Officials with the Plaza did not respond to questions on the closing.

The shopping district currently has about two dozen empty spaces and also is losing another longtime jeweler, Helzberg Diamonds, which has been a fixture since late 1948.