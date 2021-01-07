Kansas City Restaurant Week kicks off with to-go emphasis. Here’s what you need to know

The Town Company will have a trout croquettes with hearth-roasted lemon aioli.

Patrick Ryan, founder of Port Fonda in Westport and partner/chef at new The Town Company in downtown Kansas City, said Kansas City Restaurant Week has always been about showcasing restaurants as customers dined in for multi-course meals.

But this year, as COVID-19 cases surge, he expects to-go orders to be a “heavy component” of the 10-day event, which starts Friday and runs through Jan. 17.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas encouraged consumers to participate in the event but to continue to follow local community health guidelines.

“All of these restaurants work hard every day to bring their own creative vision to Kansas City, highlighting our diverse food culture. I encourage all to show their support for our restaurants during Kansas City Restaurant Week,” he said in a statement.

Several area restaurants will participate in the event for the first time, including The Town Company, Fannie’s West African Cuisine on Troost, Trago Bar & Tapas in the Northland and Marina 27 Steak & Seafood at Lake Lotawana.

The Stillwell restaurant was set to open in the new Loews Kansas City hotel in summer 2020, but the owners put the opening on pause during the pandemic. Now customers can get a sneak peek during Restaurant Week and a taste of some items that will be on the menu for the opening, now scheduled for the spring.

Restaurant Week entree choices at the Stillwell will include braised chicken with Parmesan polenta and Parisienne Gnocchi with butternut squash and kale.

Chris Riggins, owner of Brewer’s Kitchen in midtown, said he was looking forward to the consistency Restaurant Week brings. During the pandemic his scratch kitchen could sell out one Saturday and have little business the next.

“I’m so excited to see the customers come out and a lot of people will be very excited that Restaurant Week will be available for carry-out,” he said.

What to know about before you dive in:

The 12th annual event starts with breakfast, lunch and dinner service Jan. 8 and ends with dinner Jan. 17. Since its start in 2010, it has expanded to 10 days and is designed to boost sales at a traditionally slow time for restaurants.

More than 170 area restaurants plan to participate this year for carryout, delivery and dine-in options. In 2020, the event had the most options in its history with 218 restaurants participating, but only a handful offered carry-out.

There will be $15, $35 and $45 multicourse meals. Menus are posted at kcrestaurantweek.com. Customers can search by name, cuisine, location, specialty diet, service options (carryout, delivery) and breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner menus.

Reservations are strongly recommended.

KC Restaurant Week’s official hashtag is #KCRW2021.

Visit KC partnered with the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association to create Kansas City Restaurant Week in 2010. Sysco is the presenting sponsor this year.

Ten percent of proceeds benefit three local charities: The Don Bosco Centers, and the foundations of Visit KC and the restaurant association. The event has raised more than $2.7 million in 11 years.