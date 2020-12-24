Texas-based Whataburger’s latest KC move: Plans submitted for another area restaurant

Beloved Texas-based chain Whataburger is coming to Lee’s Summit.

The chain has submitted plans to the city for a new restaurant with drive-thru at 1450 N.E. Douglas St., near Saint Luke’s East Hospital.

A spokeswoman for Whataburger declined to comment.

In June, a Lee’s Summit official first confirmed the city was in talks for a Whataburger location. Days later the chain announced plans to expand in the greater Kansas City area, as well as in Tennessee.

In October, Whataburger submitted plans for an Overland Park restaurant.

The chain also plans locations in Blue Springs and Independence, according to city officials.

Whataburger was founded by Harmon Dobson in 1950, according to the company’s website. He had an idea — an eatery that would “serve a burger so big that it took two hands to hold, and so good that after a single bite customers couldn’t help but exclaim, ‘What a burger!’ ”

Burgers are made to order and it uses 100 percent beef and a 5-inch bun. It also has specials such as the current Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger.

Other menu items include pancakes, biscuit sandwiches, fish and chicken sandwiches, patty melts, salads and shakes.